OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

XOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 5,185,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968,506. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

