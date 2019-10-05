Own (CHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Own has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Own has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

