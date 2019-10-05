PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.