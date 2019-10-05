Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.74.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 785,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,997. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,220 shares of company stock worth $28,469,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 118.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

