Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,009,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 317,773 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 149,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 387,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.