Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,360 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ebix worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ebix by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,010,604.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,325,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,033. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

