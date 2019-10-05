Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of PTR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $80.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.