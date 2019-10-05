Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,665 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bottomline Technologies worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Leathe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

