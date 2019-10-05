Pareto Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,556.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Pareto Network has a market cap of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05448633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pareto Network (PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network.

Pareto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

