Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in VF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of VF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 280,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

VFC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 123,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

