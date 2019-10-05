Park National Corp OH Sells 1,050 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 663.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 175.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,315,913.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,796,380.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

Shares of BLL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. 767,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,283. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

