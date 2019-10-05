Park National Corp OH Sells 234 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $2,778,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 84,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. 151,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,326. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

