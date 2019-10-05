Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. Paychex also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $3.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $84.35 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $526,957.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $1,962,398. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

