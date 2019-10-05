Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Paychex also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.10-3.10 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025 shares of company stock worth $1,962,398 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

