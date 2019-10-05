Pearson (LON:PSON) Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,115 ($14.57) target price on Pearson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 772 ($10.09).

Shares of Pearson stock traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 723.20 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 819.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 694.60 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,097.60 ($2,740.89).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

