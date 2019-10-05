Penguin Coin Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Penguin Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Penguin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.53, $31.01, $18.66 and $38.31.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penguin Coin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $18.66, $50.53, $5.60, $10.33, $13.91, $38.31, $7.65, $12.02, $71.13, $31.01 and $20.24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

