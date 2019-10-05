Penta Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $77,577.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,013,819,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

