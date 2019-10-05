Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.43, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $31,978.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $6,293,434 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

