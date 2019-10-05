PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

