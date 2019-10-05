PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

POFCY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

