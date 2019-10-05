Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $35.83. 163,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,882,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.