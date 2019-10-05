Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,300 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 119.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

LXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,434. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

