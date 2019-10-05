Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.71

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and traded as low as $30.82. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

About Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.