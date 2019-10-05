Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.94. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $10.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $22.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,791. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after purchasing an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

