Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $40.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE:CGC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 4,075,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,217. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

