Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 44,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

