PLNcoin Market Cap Hits $4,148.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $4,148.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,521.24 or 2.28893879 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023733 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

