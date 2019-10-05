Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $3.50 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 1,914,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

