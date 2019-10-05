Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $119,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and have sold 116,847 shares worth $3,265,888. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pluralsight by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pluralsight by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pluralsight by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 591,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

