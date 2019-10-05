Po.et (POE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $416,681.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, COSS and Kyber Network. Po.et has a market cap of $8.48 million and $416,681.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

