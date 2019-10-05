Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $42.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,307,000 after purchasing an additional 607,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,603,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,417,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 24.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,505,000 after acquiring an additional 366,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,585,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

