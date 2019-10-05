PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,930. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

