Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 353,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 352,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $5,035,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. 198,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,558. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.