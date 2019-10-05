Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $50.47 Million Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 491,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.36% of AtriCure worth $50,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $434,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 58.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,258 shares of company stock worth $2,098,829. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,169. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.