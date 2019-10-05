Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $51,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,415 shares of company stock worth $729,675. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 15,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.