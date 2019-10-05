Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of Brunswick worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after buying an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 934,679 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $111,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

