Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 148,345 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.78% of Five Below worth $52,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.