Primas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $823,699.00 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX. Primas has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $823,699.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00192094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.01017478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.