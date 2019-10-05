Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $132.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

