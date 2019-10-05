Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.11. 236,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.