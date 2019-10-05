Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 150 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $71.65. 155,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

