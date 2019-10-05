Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 66,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $78.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

