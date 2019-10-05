Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,082 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Metlife were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,879,000 after buying an additional 797,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Metlife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,906,000 after buying an additional 332,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

