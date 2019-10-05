ProCurrency Price Hits $0.0004 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $39,698.00 and approximately $435.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.02234660 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,558,812 coins and its circulating supply is 103,483,931 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

