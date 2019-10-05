PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBSFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

