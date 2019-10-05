Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 2,403 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of PRU opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

