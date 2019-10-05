Prudential PLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

