Prudential PLC Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.89. 8,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.