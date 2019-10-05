Prudential PLC Sells 178,265 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178,265 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of XRX opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

