Prudential PLC Sells 198 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,090,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,641,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,247. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

